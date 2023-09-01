Director Agriculture visits Saffron growing areas of Pampore

Chowdhary Iqbal said that for the economic development of saffron farmers, the department has endeavoured to ensure that our GI-tagged saffron reaches national and international markets. He assured the concerned farmers of every possible support from the department for making saffron crop cultivation a successful venture.

Director Agriculture held detailed interactions with the saffron farmers of concerned areas and took feedback regarding the role played by the department. He assured farmers of technical guidance by the department during different Agriculture activities in the field.