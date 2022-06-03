Director Agriculture visits SM Farm Allowpora

Shopian, June 3: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited Seed Multiplication Farm (SMF) Allowpora, Shopian to take stock of the progress on the implementation of different programs in the Farm.
The Director during the visit inspected different sections of the Farm that is spread over an area of almost 1100 Kanals and reviewed the various interventions adopted there.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that the departmental farms are the assets of the department and have an inevitable role to play amid the changing global agriculture scenario.
Our immediate goal is to achieve the self-reliance in seed requirement of different Agricultural crops in the region and the departmental seed Multiplication Farms are the main resources to reach this ambitious goal, he added.
The Director asked concerned officers/ the technical experts to work on a mission mode so that all the set targets for the current year could be reached successfully.
Director was accompanied by Deputy Director Planning Muhammad Younis Chowdhary and other senior Officers of the Shopian district.