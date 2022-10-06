Director Agriculture visits Tangmarg to review summer peas cultivation

Srinagar: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited Lalpora village of Zone Dobhwan sub subdivision Tangmarg to take stock of the harvesting of summer peas cultivated in the area.

Director Agriculture expressed satisfaction over the production of special quality peas in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that during the months of March and April some climatic changes were experienced, the department endeavoured to introduce some interactions so that the effect of climatic change on the local agriculture ecosystem could be minimized.

He said the department took some special steps including the introduction of summer peas in these areas and we are harvesting a good yield of these summer peas, he said. He appreciated the efforts of the farmers and the concerned officers for their collective efforts in the entire process of cultivation.