Director Animal Husbandry visits Sopore

Sopore, Apr 1: Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Purnima Mittal today visited north Kashmir’s Sopore town where she took stock of the animal husbandry sector and reviewed the implementation of government schemes.
On this occasion, Mittal distributed dairy farm-related equipment amongst progressive dairy farmers including tractors, milking vans and milking machines. While interacting with the progressive dairy farmers of the town, she informed them about the various developments undertaken by the department in Sopore town and the Baramulla district.
While talking to the media, the Director of Animal Husbandry said 140 new dairy farms were established in current year under the integrated dairy development scheme (IDDS) with Rs 4 croresubsidy disbursed among the beneficiaries.
“The milk sector has seen a huge boost in the district with these new schemes and it will directly benefit the economic conditions of the farmers. The IDDS scheme is a big step for entrepreneurship and employment generation.”,Purnima Mittal told the media during her visit.
She said 5 lakh litres of milk per day is being generated in the area.
To boost backyard poultry and egg production, the department also distributed chicks among various beneficiaries of the town. She expressed her satisfaction regarding poultry development in the town.
Mittal informed the gathering about the plans to modernise the veterinary hospital with the latest and modern equipment in Sopore town. She also mentioned the modern laboratory facilities equipped at Baramulla veterinary complex.
She later held a meeting with officers of the district at the veterinary complex \sopore. The director appreciated the efforts of veterinarians and other staff of the department.