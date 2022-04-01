Director Animal Husbandry visits Sopore

On this occasion, Mittal distributed dairy farm-related equipment amongst progressive dairy farmers including tractors, milking vans and milking machines. While interacting with the progressive dairy farmers of the town, she informed them about the various developments undertaken by the department in Sopore town and the Baramulla district.

While talking to the media, the Director of Animal Husbandry said 140 new dairy farms were established in current year under the integrated dairy development scheme (IDDS) with Rs 4 croresubsidy disbursed among the beneficiaries.