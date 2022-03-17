Director A&T stresses on fiscal discipline

It was given out that no claim which does not follow or is presented in violation of rules is to be cleared.

The Treasury Officers were directed not to succumb to any pressure but to follow strict government instructions and circulars regarding clearance of bills pertaining to works etc and desist from clearing such claims unless found fit for payment.

It was informed that Treasury officers are the guardians of public exchequer and have no authority to make payment in violation of rules or relax any condition at their own level.