Director A&T stresses on fiscal discipline

Srinagar: Director, Accounts and Treasuries, (A&T) Kashmir today held an online meeting with Treasury Officers (TOs) of Kashmir division regarding March Payments.
During the meeting, all the Treasury officers were impressed upon to make payments strictly as per GFR and government instructions issued by the Finance Department from time to time for prudence and bringing transparency.
It was given out that no claim which does not follow or is presented in violation of rules is to be cleared.
The Treasury Officers were directed not to succumb to any pressure but to follow strict government instructions and circulars regarding clearance of bills pertaining to works etc and desist from clearing such claims unless found fit for payment.
It was informed that Treasury officers are the guardians of public exchequer and have no authority to make payment in violation of rules or relax any condition at their own level.
Besides, they were further directed to follow the government instructions regarding expenditure cap in order to promote fiscal discipline, purchase through GeM, Administrative Approval and Technical Sanctions etc.
Lastly, the Director, Accounts & Treasuries Kashmir impressed upon all the Treasury officers to follow the Govt instructions in letter and spirit.