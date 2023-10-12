Director Fisheries discusses marketing avenues of Trout fish at national level

Srinagar: In order to explore the marketing of trout at the national level, a meeting was convened by the Director Fisheries, J&K, Mohammad Farooq Dar here.

The meeting was attended by all Joint Directors, CPO Marketing Jammu, SPO Marketing Kashmir, District officers of Anantnag, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Samba and members of FFPOs of Trout District Anantnag.

At the outset, the Director took a first-hand appraisal of the saleable trout stocks existing in the Private sector to facilitate the marketing outside the UT that shall fetch better returns to the fish farmers.

Director Fisheries stressed taking short-term emergent measures for developing market linkages in Metropolitan cities to promote the delicacy of Kashmir Trout which has unique medicinal and nutritional values.

A core group committee of senior officers headed by Joint Director Fisheries, South, Kashmir was constituted to explore the point of contact at various Fish markets/ Warehouses for facilitating hassle-free marketing avenues for the fish farmers and entrepreneurs of UT of J&K. The initiative shall give impetus to the marketing of the fish produce which has enhanced/ increased manifolds by the endeavours of the Department of Fisheries through the implementation of the various Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The emphasis was laid on branding of JK Trout across the country to develop the palatability among the fish-loving community/ consumers.