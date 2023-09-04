Director Fisheries review projects under CAPEX, HADP programmes

Srinagar, Sep 3: In light of the recent reorganisation of the Public Works (R&B) Department, which included the incorporation of the Departmental Engineering wing, a crucial review meeting was convened by Director Fisheries, J&K UT in his office chambers at TRC, Srinagar to take the first-hand appraisal of all works approved under UT (CAPEX) and HADP programmes for the year 2023-24.
The meeting was attended by all the Joint Directors, Chief Project Officers and District/ Project Officers of the Department.
All officers received detailed instructions to promptly engage with the Public Works (R&B) Division within their respective jurisdictions.
This engagement is necessary for developmental projects that are either currently underway, awaiting execution, or require the completion of essential formalities viz, estimation/Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), tendering processes and work allocation.
He directed to initiation of on-ground execution without unnecessary delays caused by the transitional phase.
All the Joint Directors were advised to oversee the process of execution of works in their respective jurisdictions ensuring that projects are completed within the time frame with judicious utilization of funds.
The Director conducted a thorough review of the various beneficiary-oriented schemes currently being implemented by the Department under the Prime Minister’s Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and HADP Schemes.
All officers were instructed to double their efforts to achieve both physical and financial targets set for the current fiscal year within predefined timeframes.