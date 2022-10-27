Director H&H discusses parameters for QR Code labelling of Kashmir Handicrafts

Srinagar: Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir held a meeting with the members of Tahafuz Society, which is the Registered Proprietor of the six crafts viz. Kashmir Pashmina, Kani, Sozni, Khatamband, Paper Machie and Walnut Wood Carvings under the Geographical Indications Act 1999 of India, for deciding the parameters for labelling of Kani Shawl, Sozni, Paper Machie, Walnut Wood, Copper Ware, Chain Stitch and Khatamband crafts.

Labels of different types were also demonstrated in the meeting to the stakeholders in accordance with their adaptability for the variety of handicraft items.