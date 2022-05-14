Director H&H reviews functioning of Department

Director H&H emphasized that the department needs to speed up the registration process for the grass root level artisans so that they can avail the benefit of each and every scheme that is currently operational on the ground.

The Director emphasized that the artisan database be made more coherent and vibrant. While discussing the issue of implementation of the Handicrafts and Handloom Policy, the Director laid stress on the District heads to go for a maximum number of awareness camps and for on-spot registration camps so that no artisan is left out without getting the benefit of the Governmental programmes.

The Director laid stress on the utilization of services of different Institutes like the School of Designs, Craft Development Institute and Indian Institute of Carpet Technology for the creation of innovative Designs and refresher courses for the already existing manpower of the Department.