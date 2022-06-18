Director Horticulture conducts tour of Pulwama

Mir also took the review meeting of the district which was attended by CHO Pulwama, and other Officers of the Department. He advised the Officers to ensure the completion of targets given to them under different schemes within the stipulated timelines. He also advised them to have a special focus on the implementation of the Modified Hi-Density Plantation Scheme.

Later, the Director visited Industrial Growth Centre Lassipora Pulwama, where He inspected various CA stores, grading lines and other post-harvest infrastructure.