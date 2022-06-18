Director Horticulture conducts tour of Pulwama

Srinagar, June 18: The Director, Horticulture Kashmir, GR Mir today conducted a tour of district Pulwama.
At the outset of the tour, Director visited the Fruit Plant Nursery R P Nowgam, where he took stock of the activities being carried out. He gave on spot instructions for optimum utilization of land and other resources in this nursery. He advised the Chief Horticulture Officer to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the upliftment of the said nursery.
Director later inaugurated the newly established Soil Testing Laboratory at Pulwama.
Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the role of soil testing and described it as a key to successful fruit production. He advised the Chief Horticulture Officer to prepare a District Soil Fertility Profile/Map.
Mir also took the review meeting of the district which was attended by CHO Pulwama, and other Officers of the Department. He advised the Officers to ensure the completion of targets given to them under different schemes within the stipulated timelines. He also advised them to have a special focus on the implementation of the Modified Hi-Density Plantation Scheme.
Later, the Director visited Industrial Growth Centre Lassipora Pulwama, where He inspected various CA stores, grading lines and other post-harvest infrastructure.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Department is committed to strengthen the post-harvest infrastructure in the valley and advised CA Store owners to create a farmer friendly atmosphere and urged them to provide quality services to the growers.