Director Horticulture visits Center of Excellence Zawoora

Srinagar: Director Horticulture Kashmir, G.R. Mir today visited the Center of Excellence in the outskirts of Srinagar city at Zawoora and distributed certificates among the recently appointed HTG-IV after completion of one-month long orientation programme.

The orientation programme is aimed to equip the new staffers with the knowhow, prevalent practices and various activities undertaken in the field by the department.

During the interaction with the new appointees, Director exhorted upon them that their dedicated and sincere efforts will give a fillip to the endeavours of the department to take forward the horticulture sector to new heights.

He enjoined upon them to work with zeal and zest to the best of their ability for making the sector prosperous and take the services of the department to the door step of the farming community. “Your contribution in this direction will translate into the socio-economic development of the society in general and the orchardists community in particular”, he added.

Later, the Director inspected the Center of Excellence and took stock of the ongoing activities and directed the officers and field functionaries to complete the operations within time.