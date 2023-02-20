Director JKEDI attends incubator capacity development workshop at IIT Madras

The theme of the workshop was “what makes an incubator successful”. In order to make J&K a startup-friendly destination, the department is revising the operational guidelines of the J&K Startup Policy to make it more inclusive and incorporate best practices from across the country.

The workshop started with an inaugural session by Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IITM Research Park and IITM Incubation Cell. He shared his rich experience with the participants and gave an in-depth insight into how a university should run an incubator and the importance of creating discipline among startups.