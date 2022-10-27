Director JKEDI inaugurates training programme at Budgam

Budgam: Director, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today inaugurated the 10-Day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), for female aspirants at EDI Office Budgam.
On the occasion, the Director also interacted with the female participants conducted at District Nodal Office, Budgam
The scheme is a special endeavour of Mission Youth, Government of Jammu and Kashmir and is aimed at providing financial assistance to young women for setting up gainful self-employment ventures suited to their skills, training, aptitude and local conditions. It will empower and encourage women to set up income-generating units through manufacturing, services or trading activities.
The candidates will undergo a 10-Day training programme with a focus on self-development, basic business skills, business and marketing plan formulation, account management, and sector-specific technical inputs and will be apprised of all the formalities involved in setting up an enterprise. The aim of the programme is to help the candidates to be self-reliant and facilitate their capacity building.
Director, JKEDI stressed upon the need for inclusive growth through women empowerment and inclusion of tribal, backward and border populations in nation-building.