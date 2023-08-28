Director JKEDI interacts with school students in Machil

Kupwara, Aug 27: Director Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited the border area of Machil, Kupwara and interacted with the students of Army Goodwill School, Kalaroos School, and Dappal High School.
The visit was aimed at encouraging students from far-flung and mountainous regions towards entrepreneurship, self-confidence, and skill development and emphasizing the role they can play in becoming job creators.
During his interactions with the students, Director, JKEDI stressed the importance of nurturing self-confidence and fostering entrepreneurial spirit from a young age. He emphasized that the journey of entrepreneurship is not only about business but also about developing a mindset that thrives on innovation, problem-solving, and taking calculated risks.
Director Bhat highlighted the significance of skill development, urging students to equip themselves with practical skills that would make them more employable and capable of contributing positively to society.
He shared valuable insights on identifying opportunities, cultivating ideas, and translating them into viable business ventures.
During his visit, Director, JKEDI took a moment to pay tribute to the martyrs at Naaz e Hind, a gesture that reflects his deep respect for those who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He highlighted the indomitable spirit and patriotism displayed by these brave individuals and encouraged the students to draw inspiration from their sacrifices.
The event signifies the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) towards fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance among the youth of the UT, with a special focus on border and tribal areas.
Director JKEDI’s engagement with the students has further strengthened the Institute’s mission to empower the youth with the necessary skills and mindset to contribute positively to the growth of the country.