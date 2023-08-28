Director JKEDI interacts with school students in Machil

The visit was aimed at encouraging students from far-flung and mountainous regions towards entrepreneurship, self-confidence, and skill development and emphasizing the role they can play in becoming job creators.

During his interactions with the students, Director, JKEDI stressed the importance of nurturing self-confidence and fostering entrepreneurial spirit from a young age. He emphasized that the journey of entrepreneurship is not only about business but also about developing a mindset that thrives on innovation, problem-solving, and taking calculated risks.