Director JKEDI reviews functioning of Institute

An official said that during the review meeting, the functioning of the Institute, progress made under different self-employment and entrepreneurship development schemes being implemented by the institute and other related issues were discussed threadbare.

The Director exhorted upon all the Senior Faculty members, Vertical In-Charges and District Nodal Officers to double their efforts in reaching out to the people. He said that mass awareness in every area of the UT is much required. Reaching out to tribal and border areas should be the priority, he said. He stressed on the need to use social media and other digital platforms to sow the seeds of entrepreneurship in every part of the UT.

He directed all the District Nodal Officers to immediately start a free counseling control rooms in their offices and display telephone numbers so that people can reach out and start a profitable venture. In addition to this, two model counseling centers will be established at regional campuses of Pampore and Jammu.