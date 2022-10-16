Director JKEDI reviews functioning of Institute

Srinagar Oct 16: Director Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Ajaz Ahmad Bhat on Saturday chaired a review meeting at the Institute’s Pampore campus.
An official said that during the review meeting, the functioning of the Institute, progress made under different self-employment and entrepreneurship development schemes being implemented by the institute and other related issues were discussed threadbare.
The Director exhorted upon all the Senior Faculty members, Vertical In-Charges and District Nodal Officers to double their efforts in reaching out to the people. He said that mass awareness in every area of the UT is much required. Reaching out to tribal and border areas should be the priority, he said. He stressed on the need to use social media and other digital platforms to sow the seeds of entrepreneurship in every part of the UT.
He directed all the District Nodal Officers to immediately start a free counseling control rooms in their offices and display telephone numbers so that people can reach out and start a profitable venture. In addition to this, two model counseling centers will be established at regional campuses of Pampore and Jammu.
In his address, the Director stressed on the need to liaison and enhance coordination with the line departments through constant feedback, so that a convergence of various government initiatives and schemes will benefit the youth. There is a need of creating a single information booklet which enumerates schemes and initiative of all the government departments, said the Director. The Institute should promote ventures which use local raw materials that will act as a driver of economic growth and job creation, he added.
He further said that the current government under the leadership of Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha has been creating consolidated youth engagement programs and our Institute can play a crucial role in facilitating guiding the youth of the Union Territory of J&K. People need to know about various government initiatives like incubation facilities, startup policy etc which will in turn facilitate local farmers, businessmen and community at large, he added.