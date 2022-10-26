Director, JKEDI reviews preparedness of district Ganderbal for B2V4 program, also inaugurates a 10-Day EDP

The District Nodal Officer, Ganderbal, Nazia Shafi welcomed the Director and the participants. During the programme, Dr. Meiraj-Ud-Din Bhat, Faculty and Incharge trainings, JKEDI gave an overview of employment scenario and the need for capacity building. Vishal Ray, Faculty/Incharge Startup Policy talked about the startup scenario of the Union Territory.

In his address, Director JKEDI stressed upon the need to choose an appropriate business venture which is high in demand around the area like Dairy, Sheep farming, Fashion Technology and related services. Utilization of local raw material can enhance the viability of the venture. He further said that one must become a smart marketeer and use social media and digital platforms for promotion of business. He added that there is a need to incorporate entrepreneurship as a subject right from school level. He also pointed out that Youth empowerment is the focus of the current government under the leadership of Shri Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of J&K.

Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Vice Principal of Boys Hr. Secondary School, Arif Ahmad Khan, Communication Officer JKEDI and Mrs Rafiya, Career Counselling Officer were also present on the occasion. The EDP is coordinated by Abdul Rouf Khan, Assistant Faculty and Ms. Syed Nazneen Assistant Faculty is the Trainer for the program.