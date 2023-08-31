Director JKEDI reviews progress of vital developmental projects in Shopian

Shopian: Director, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, who is also the Prabhari Officer of Shadab Karewa, Shopian today conducted a comprehensive inspection of various developmental projects in the area.
The primary objective of this inspection was to evaluate the progress of important initiatives, with a primary focus on the ongoing construction of a 50000-gallon water service reservoir at Mir Mohalla and the laying of water supply pipes falling under the ambit of the Jal Shakti Department.
During his visit, the Director closely examined the construction of the water reservoir at Mir Mohalla which holds paramount importance in ensuring a consistent and reliable water supply for the residents of the tail-end areas of Shadab Karewa.
While reviewing the ongoing works, Bhat emphasized the significance of completing this vital infrastructure before the onset of winter. He stressed on the essential role, the reservoir would play in ameliorating water scarcity issues in the area.
The Prabhari Officer also assessed the progress of the water supply pipe laying project, an integral component of the Jal Jeevan Mission.
It was reported that a commendable milestone has been achieved, with 3 kilometers of water supply pipes successfully laid out of the targeted 5 kilometres.
He urged the concerned agencies to expedite their efforts to accomplish the remaining portion of the project before the onset of harsh winter.
As the winter season draws near, the focus must shift towards ensuring the prompt completion of these projects. This will guarantee enhanced and enduring amenities for the residents of Shadab Karewa, said bhat. He added that the administration remains resolute in fulfilling the aspirations of the community.
The Prabhari Officer also paid a visit to Government High School, Shadab Karewa where he interacted with the students. During this interaction, he motivated the students to cultivate self-reliance and nurture an innovative mindset from a young age. These qualities, he emphasized, would enable them to effectively tackle life's various challenges.
Bhat also traversed various other developmental initiatives within the Shadab Karewa region and interacted with local officials, engineers, and community members to gain insights into the ground-level implementation of these projects.