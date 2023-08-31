Director JKEDI reviews progress of vital developmental projects in Shopian

Shopian: Director, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, who is also the Prabhari Officer of Shadab Karewa, Shopian today conducted a comprehensive inspection of various developmental projects in the area.

The primary objective of this inspection was to evaluate the progress of important initiatives, with a primary focus on the ongoing construction of a 50000-gallon water service reservoir at Mir Mohalla and the laying of water supply pipes falling under the ambit of the Jal Shakti Department.

During his visit, the Director closely examined the construction of the water reservoir at Mir Mohalla which holds paramount importance in ensuring a consistent and reliable water supply for the residents of the tail-end areas of Shadab Karewa.