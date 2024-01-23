Director Sericulture conducts field visit to Pulwama

Pulwama, Jan 22: The Director Sericulture Development Department, J&K, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Monday conducted a comprehensive field visit to District Pulwama to take stock of the ongoing developmental works and other departmental activities, there.

Director Sericulture on the occasion visited various Mulberry Farms, Blocks and Nurseries. He also inspected many nurseries in the district including Tumlhal Mulberry Farm/ Nursery which is spread over an area of 700 Kanals.

The primary objective of the visit of the Director was to closely monitor and assess the ongoing developmental activities and functioning of the Department.

On the occasion, Director emphasised upon the officers and other field functionaries to exert concerted efforts and work on mission mode to disseminate awareness among Silkworm rearers, farmers and youth vis-a-vis different schemes including Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and facilities provided by the department so that large number of people can avail the benefits and earn dignified livelihood by engaging themselves with Sericulture Department.

Besides, in order to achieve all the targets and goals the District Sericulture Officers were also directed by the Director Sericulture J&K to promptly update him about progress made about departmental activities and developmental works being carried out regularly.

The Director recounted that District Pulwama was once renowned for its thriving sericulture activities and to bring back the glory of Sericulture in the district the Department is committed to rejuvenating and promoting silk production and revive the past legacy of Sericulture in transforming the economic condition of people.

He emphasised the officers and officials to actively engage with the local populace to provide them support, training and all other facilities proactively.

The Director reiterated that Cocoon Auction Markets will be organised on time and the preparation in this regard will be anticipated by the Department in due course of time.