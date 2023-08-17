Director Tourism hoists National Flag at TRC Jammu

Jammu, Aug 16: The Directorate of Tourism Jammu commemorated the 77th Independence Day with a resplendent ceremony at Tourist Reception Centre Jammu displaying patriotism and celebrating unity of our great nation.

The festivities commenced with the ceremonial hoisting of the Tricolor by the Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai who was joined by Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Sunaina Sharma Mehta.