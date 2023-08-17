Director Tourism hoists National Flag at TRC Jammu

Jammu, Aug 16: The Directorate of Tourism Jammu commemorated the 77th Independence Day with a resplendent ceremony at Tourist Reception Centre Jammu displaying patriotism and celebrating unity of our great nation.
The festivities commenced with the ceremonial hoisting of the Tricolor by the Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai who was joined by Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Sunaina Sharma Mehta.
The ceremony marked by resounding and spirited chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram,' as officials of the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu and Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation embarked on a special vibrant ‘Tiranga Rally’ towards Ragunath bazar which culminated at the Bazaar Chowk.
This fervent procession, led by the Director Tourism and his team of senior officers adorning colours of National Flag and proudly carrying the Tricolor in their hands, meandered its way through the Residency Road and Veer Marg area fulfil the atmosphere with energetic vibes of Nationalism and Patriotism.
The Tiranga Rally was a harmonious collaboration with the Raghunath Bazar Association and was joined by IRP personnel along with the general public.