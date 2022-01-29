Director Tourism holds meeting with officers of outside offices

Chairing a meeting with Tourist Officers of the Department posted at New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other cities through video conferencing, the Director of Tourism advised them to hold regular webinar meetings with the local travel stakeholders, share all the information about the tourism potential of J&K with them and share their feedback with the Department.

The Director of Tourism asked these officers to come up with a plan, based on each city’s specifics, so that the promotional events in the coming days are planned accordingly. In this regard, he asked them to explore the potential of vernacular media of each region, travel market requirements and the general travel trends in each of their travel markets so that these are utilized to reach out to the potential customers.