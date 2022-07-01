'Directors of Companies, LLPs must complete registration exercise immediately'

Srinagar, July 1: In a significant move to have proper identification of every person who files any document on MCA Portal, the ROC (Registrar of Companies) J&K & Ladakh has issued directions for all the persons who are either 'Directors’ in companies or are ‘Designated Partners’ in Limited Liability Partnerships incorporated in J&K to get themselves registered as Business Users immediately on MCA Portal.
Directors of companies and Designated partners of LLPs are further asked to associate their Digital Signature Certificates (DSC) through DSC association service.
Further, it is learnt that the letters for this compliance have been signed by Haamid Bukhari and the dispatch exercise in bulk has already started through emails.
As per the data available in the public domain, there are approximately 5000 Active companies and LLPs incorporated with the ROC office and the number of such directors and designated partners would be roughly around (6000-7000).
The mailed letter reads that the conversion of existing ‘Registered Users’ into Business Users & Registration of new ones as ‘Business Users’ only are necessitated due to the transformation journey of our Online Module known as MCA21 Version 3.