Discoms permitted to relinquish entire allocated power from 25-yr-old projects

The changes are path-breaking for the power sector as they will help discoms terminate an old PPA that has not remained economical in terms of power tariff. Also, termination of PPAs may allow shutting down operations of old and polluting power stations.



The Power Ministry has said that while flexibility will be given to discoms to terminate old PPAs, such a move should be complete and not done in parts. So, if there is a PPA for bulk purchase from a power station, the entire quantity would have to be relinquished by the discoms after 25 years and not just a portion of it.



If the PPAs are extended beyond 25 years, they cannot go beyond a five-year period. Also, power generating stations losing old PPAs would be free to sell such relinquished power in the open market through exchanges, tie-ups with other buyers desiring to go for long term or medium term PPAs or get the power reallocated to the willing buyers.