Disconnection of smart meters: KTA appeals LG

Srinagar, Feb 11: Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) has urged the government to restore the power supply of consumers whose connections have been snapped.
Ajaz Shahdhar, President KTA in a statement said that in winters business activities too are halted in the Valley, while the power department is also not unaware of the economic conditions of the last 5 years. He said that reportedly around 1400 digital meters in Srinagar are disconnected at the stations for non-payment of fees.
“Every consumer pays the fee, while the income is also reduced due to the disruption of business activities during this season, while laborers are also unable to go to daily work ,” Shahdhar said.