District CAPEX Budget reviewed at Handwara

Kupwara: In order to review the progress of the Capex Budget 2023-24, a meeting of the District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara was convened on Friday at Environmental Hall Handwara.
The meeting was chaired by Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Panditpori.
Vice Chairman, DDC, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir, CEO District Development Council (ADDC) Kupwara, Altaf Ahmad Khan, ADC Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir; ADC Kupwara, Gh.Nabi Bhat, DDC Members, BDC Chairpersons, President Municipal committees Handwara, Langate, SE Hydraulic Kupwara Circle , JD Planning, District and Sectoral officers and other concerned attended the meeting.
After the inaugural address by ADDC Kupwara, JD Planning apprised the meeting through a detailed PowerPoint presentation about the sector-wise estimation, tendering, and execution status of works under Capex Budget pertaining to all departments.
At the outset of the review meeting, the chairman, the District Development Council, asked ACD Kupwara to give the Physical status of District Capex Budget (ADF) pertaining to RDD.
ACD Kupwara, Hilal Ahmad Mir while briefing the chair said that despite a dearth of JEs in the district, estimates of 1800 works have been prepared in a span of only two months and 1758 works have been tendered out. Most of them are under execution and will be completed within the stipulated time.
ACD said that during the past two months, RDD concentrated on the estimation and tendering process and now full attention is on the execution of works and billing process.
Vice Chairman, District Development Council, Kupwara, Farooq Ahmad Mir, emphasized that all possible measures be taken by the departments to ensure that lapse of funds is avoided in the district.The DDC Members also raised demands and issues with respect to their areas which were replied to by the concerned Officers.
In his remarks, Chairman DDC Kupwara emphasized upon all the officers to expedite the work on approved projects as there is a short working season. He urged the officers to expedite the completion of projects so that all targets for the current financial year are achieved within the stipulated time frame.