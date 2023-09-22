District CAPEX Budget reviewed at Handwara

Kupwara: In order to review the progress of the Capex Budget 2023-24, a meeting of the District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara was convened on Friday at Environmental Hall Handwara.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Panditpori.

Vice Chairman, DDC, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir, CEO District Development Council (ADDC) Kupwara, Altaf Ahmad Khan, ADC Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir; ADC Kupwara, Gh.Nabi Bhat, DDC Members, BDC Chairpersons, President Municipal committees Handwara, Langate, SE Hydraulic Kupwara Circle , JD Planning, District and Sectoral officers and other concerned attended the meeting.

After the inaugural address by ADDC Kupwara, JD Planning apprised the meeting through a detailed PowerPoint presentation about the sector-wise estimation, tendering, and execution status of works under Capex Budget pertaining to all departments.

At the outset of the review meeting, the chairman, the District Development Council, asked ACD Kupwara to give the Physical status of District Capex Budget (ADF) pertaining to RDD.

ACD Kupwara, Hilal Ahmad Mir while briefing the chair said that despite a dearth of JEs in the district, estimates of 1800 works have been prepared in a span of only two months and 1758 works have been tendered out. Most of them are under execution and will be completed within the stipulated time.