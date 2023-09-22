District Tourism Development Council to be established at Ganderbal

Ganderbal: To transform district Ganderbal into a world-class tourist destination, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today chaired a meeting to discuss the modalities for establishing District Tourism Development Council.

At the outset, the meeting held a detailed discussion on requirements for creating a comprehensive district tourism policy to harness the district’s potential as a tourist destination while ensuring sustainable development and community involvement.

While discussing the requirements for creating district tourism policy, it was revealed that the District Tourism Development Council shall be established headed by the Deputy Commissioner and involving all stakeholders associated with the tourism sector.

The DC maintained that the District Tourism Development Council shall play a vital role in promoting tourism in the district, attracting visitors, and boosting the local economy. The council shall identify areas of improvement and discuss strategies for further areas of development to ensure best facilities to the visitors. The meeting also discussed the current infrastructure and the importance of constantly upgrading and maintaining tourism-related infrastructure such as hotels, transportation facilities, and tourist attractions and also analyzed the challenges faced by the tourism industry in the district.