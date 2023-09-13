Div Com Jammu reviews land issues of Industries Department

The Div Com reviewed in detail the land acquisition for industrial Estates in Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur districts and the bottlenecks being confronted by the stakeholder Departments.

The meeting was attended by MD SIDCO/SICOP, Inderjeet; MD JPDCL, Shivanant Tayal; Chief Conservator of Forest, B Mohan Dass; Regional Director Pollution Control Board, Sat Paul; besides Chief Engineers of JPDCL, Assistant Commissioner Central, Angrej Singh; while Director Industries, Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.Threadbare discussions were held regarding augmentation of existing and development of new Estates, besides the progress made in resolving the land-related issues of the Industries Department pending in the districts.