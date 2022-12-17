Div Com Kashmir examines establishment of industrial units under SWS

Taking review of additional land allotment for Industrial Estates in all ten districts of Kashmir, the Div Com directed the concerned to send details of land identified in each district by Monday. He also directed them to allot a minimum of 1000 kanals of land with a patch of no less than 150 kanals to ensure all infrastructure pertaining to different departments is housed in the same place. Talking about the identification of land measuring 25 to 50 kanals in Municipal towns for constructing organised colonies under My Town My Pride programme, the Div Com directed the District Administrations to identify the land for the purpose and send the details to his office. He said setting up these colonies will help prevent people from constructing houses on agricultural lands.

The meeting also discussed the status of land for Craft Centres. The Div Com directed the concerned to identify land measuring at least 5 kanals for the purpose along the National Highway in Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar, Bandipora and Baramulla.