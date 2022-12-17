Div Com Kashmir examines establishment of industrial units under SWS

Srinagar, DEC 17: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting of concerned Officers to review the progress on grant of permission with respect to the establishment of Industries under the Single Window System (SWS), at his office here.
The meeting was attended in person by Javed Y Dar, Chief Engineer KPDCL; Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicraft and Handloom; Saloni Rai, Director Industries and Commerce; GM SICOP; SE PWD; SE PHE; DC State Taxes; Project Engineer SICOP; RD PCE PCB and Assistant Director H&H.
Besides, the meeting was also attended by DCs/ ADCs of all districts of Kashmir through video conferencing.
At the outset, the meeting discussed the threadbare status of the linkage of services for operationalizing the unified platform for availing different services for the establishment of units by the industrialists.
The Div Com directed that till the time the platform gets started URL linkage of various services provided by different departments can be done with the I&C deptt website.
The Director I&C informed the chair that so far 3500 applications have been received in the Kashmir division out of which appraisal of 2500 has been done which has been approved by the High-Level Land Allotment Committee and of these 1300 units have been provided allotment orders and 750 have also made payment.
Terming the Single Window System as a novel initiative of the government, the Div Com said that SWS will help applicants to track the status of their cases and it will also ensure transparency on part of the resolution of cases.
The meeting also held a discussion on approach roads of industrial estates and other necessary facilities like electricity, water etc.
The Div Com sought details of the width of approach roads to Industrial Estates in various districts and directed District Administrations to ensure the widening of existing approach roads was ever required by acquiring state or kahcharai land to ensure smooth movement of even bigger vehicles like trawlers. He also directed Chief Engineer KPDCL to resolve power-related issues at these Industrial Estates.
Taking review of additional land allotment for Industrial Estates in all ten districts of Kashmir, the Div Com directed the concerned to send details of land identified in each district by Monday. He also directed them to allot a minimum of 1000 kanals of land with a patch of no less than 150 kanals to ensure all infrastructure pertaining to different departments is housed in the same place. Talking about the identification of land measuring 25 to 50 kanals in Municipal towns for constructing organised colonies under My Town My Pride programme, the Div Com directed the District Administrations to identify the land for the purpose and send the details to his office. He said setting up these colonies will help prevent people from constructing houses on agricultural lands.
The meeting also discussed the status of land for Craft Centres. The Div Com directed the concerned to identify land measuring at least 5 kanals for the purpose along the National Highway in Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar, Bandipora and Baramulla.