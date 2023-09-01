Div Com unveils Masala Craft Live Kitchen at Jammu Club
Srinagar, Sep 1: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and Vice President of Jammu Club, inaugurated the Masala Craft Live Kitchen and Outdoor Active Video Wall in the Club premises here today in the presence of Gaurav Gupta, Club's Secretary and Managing Committee members.
A statement said that the Divisional Commissioner praised the efforts of the present team of Jammu Club headed by its Secretary for their dedication and hard work in bringing this initiative to fruition. He expressed his hope for the continued success of the Club's endeavours in the near future.
Club’s Secretary Gaurav Gupta, in his address, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Ramesh Kumar for taking the time to grace the inauguration ceremony. Gupta highlighted some of the earlier initiatives undertaken by the present team which include the recently inaugurated Family Lounge, rooftop restaurant Akash, Dinner restaurant and the renovation of the bar and committee room. He further mentioned that the upcoming project's renovation of the health club, newly constructed yoga and Zumba studio and the Main Kitchen of the Club is currently in progress.