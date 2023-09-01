Div Com unveils Masala Craft Live Kitchen at Jammu Club

Club’s Secretary Gaurav Gupta, in his address, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Ramesh Kumar for taking the time to grace the inauguration ceremony. Gupta highlighted some of the earlier initiatives undertaken by the present team which include the recently inaugurated Family Lounge, rooftop restaurant Akash, Dinner restaurant and the renovation of the bar and committee room. He further mentioned that the upcoming project's renovation of the health club, newly constructed yoga and Zumba studio and the Main Kitchen of the Club is currently in progress.