DLIC approves 54 cases under Mumkin in Kulgam

Kulgam, Aug 18: The District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) meeting under Mission Youth schemes of Mumkin, Tejaswini and Spurring Entrepreneurship schemes was held here under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi ud Din Bhat.
At the outset, the pace and progress under Mission Youth schemes were reviewed and the chair was apprised that under Mumkin 213 cases, under Tejeswini 19 cases and under SEI 25 Cases have been disbursed so far.
The Nodal Officer Mumkin/Tejaswini/ Spurring schemes during the meeting presented 54 new cases under the Mumkin scheme and one Case under the Tejaswini scheme and 26 cases under the Spurring scheme.