DM Jammu declares to take strict action against illegal mining

Reassuring the attendees, the District Magistrate affirmed the district's commitment to facilitating mining operations carried out in accordance with the prescribed regulations. He reassured full support to ensure the responsible extraction of minerals while safeguarding the environment. In a stern warning to those directly or indirectly involved in unlawful mining activities, including the operation of unlicensed stone crushers, the District Magistrate made it clear that stringent actions would be taken against any violation of mining laws and regulations.

The attendees were also encouraged to share their feedback and voice grievances, who later expressed their willingness to cooperate with the district administration in ensuring that mining activities are conducted in a lawful and responsible manner.

Additional District Magistrate, Harvinder Singh; District Mining Officer, Gulshan Kumar besides others were also present in the meeting.