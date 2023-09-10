DM Jammu sets concise deadlines for JJM works

To ensure seamless execution and the removal of any potential impediments, the District Magistrate directed the respective Sub-Divisional Magistrates to oversee the works within their respective territorial jurisdictions. They were specifically instructed to compile lists and mobilise necessary resources to streamline JJM initiatives. The SDMs were told to employ all available means within their capacity to guarantee adherence to predetermined timelines.

In addition to fostering cooperation among all stakeholders, the District Magistrate emphasised the need to maintain work quality while expediting project execution. As per his directives, weekly progress reports are to be submitted to ensure transparency and accountability. Acknowledging the importance of community engagement, District Magistrate Vaishya urged officials to address the genuine concerns of local residents during the course of project implementation.