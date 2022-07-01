DoCs, DPs in J&K asked to get registered as business users

Directors of companies and Designated partners of LLPs have been asked to associate their Digital Signature Certificates (DSC) through DSC association service.

It is learnt that the letters for this compliance have been signed by ROC J&K, Haamid Bukhari while the dispatch exercise in bulk has already started through emails. As per the data available, there are approximately 5000 Active companies and LLPs incorporated with the ROC office and the number of such directors and designated partners would be roughly around 6000-7000.