DoCs, DPs in J&K asked to get registered as business users

Srinagar, July 1: The Registrars of Companies J&K and Ladakh have issued directions to Directors in companies and Designated Partners in Limited Liability Partnerships incorporated in J&K to get themselves registered as Business Users immediately on the MCA Portal.
Directors of companies and Designated partners of LLPs have been asked to associate their Digital Signature Certificates (DSC) through DSC association service.
It is learnt that the letters for this compliance have been signed by ROC J&K, Haamid Bukhari while the dispatch exercise in bulk has already started through emails. As per the data available, there are approximately 5000 Active companies and LLPs incorporated with the ROC office and the number of such directors and designated partners would be roughly around 6000-7000.
The letter from the office of ROC J&K, reads that the conversion of existing ‘Registered Users’ into Business Users & Registration of new ones as ‘Business Users’ only are necessitated due to transformation journey of the Online Module known as MCA21 Version 3.
The letter further elaborates the user friendly steps to complete the exercise of registration followed by DSC Association.
ROC J&K while speaking to few working professionals ( CA & CS) about the same has revealed that the exercise is a nation wide exercise to be carried out by Ministry of Corporate Affairs with the help of Company Secretaries and Chartered Accountants Institute and the purpose is to update the skills to work with the updated information linkages in new Version 3 of MCA system. This step will ensure complete identification of every single Filer in the system, be it director of any company, designated partner or any professional responsible for doing the ROC filings.