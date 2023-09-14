Domestic air passengers traffic volume surged to 30.55%: DGCA

New Delhi: Domestic airline passenger numbers for the period spanning January to August soared to 1,006.16 lakh, showcasing a substantial increase from the 770.70 lakh recorded during the same period the previous year, said the aviation watchdog, the DGCA said.

This impressive growth represents an annual increase of 30.55 per cent and a noteworthy monthly growth rate of 22.81 per cent. According to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), during August, a total of 288 passenger related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines.

"The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of August 2023 has been around 0.23. –The major reasons for complaints are flight problems. Airlines have received a total of 288 complaints, out of which 282 have been addressed," the data claimed.