Domestic equities gain after 3 days

Nifty opened gap up and moved higher to close with handsome gains of 135 points (+0.7 per cent) at 19517 levels. Action was also seen in the broader market with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 up +0.8 per cent each.

Except for Auto and PSU Bank, all sectors ended in green with IT, Pharma, Private Bank, and Consumer Durables being top gainers -- up more than 1 per cent each, he said.