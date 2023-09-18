Domestic markets give up momentum

While the Nifty 50 fell 59.05 points to end at 20,133, the Sensex lost 241.79 points to end at 67,596.84, snapping a 11-day winning streak. The investor's confidence was also impacted by the expectations of a demand resurgence in China, combined with crude supply cuts. With the Fed rate hike fears back on the cards, as reflected in the elevated US bond yields, the markets await clarification from major central banks, Nair said.