Domestic markets give up momentum

New Delhi, Sep 18: The domestic markets relinquished their momentum as they anticipated a draft of policy rate decision due this week, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
While the Nifty 50 fell 59.05 points to end at 20,133, the Sensex lost 241.79 points to end at 67,596.84, snapping a 11-day winning streak. The investor's confidence was also impacted by the expectations of a demand resurgence in China, combined with crude supply cuts. With the Fed rate hike fears back on the cards, as reflected in the elevated US bond yields, the markets await clarification from major central banks, Nair said.
Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares, said that Indian equities started the week on a tepid note and throughout the day, the index remained range-bound.