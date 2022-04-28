Don’t let prices escalate in view of increasing tourist influx: Secy Tourism

Srinagar: Secretary, Tourism and Culture, SarmadHafeez reviewed the tourism scenario of Kashmir in a joint meeting of stakeholders and officers of the Department here today.

Chairing the meeting, the Tourism Secretary expressed satisfaction over the brisk tourist activity being witnessed in the Union Territory for which he complimented the stakeholders and the Department for having worked in a synergic mode during the past year or so.

He hoped with the same strategy, the tourist numbers this year would cross a record limit.