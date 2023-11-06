Dr Alka Sharma wins laurels in International Teachers’ Olympiad

Jammu, Nov 6: Dr Alka Sharma, daughter of the soil, stood among the top 30 percentile teachers globally in an International Teachers’ Olympiad organised by Suraasa.

Dr Alka is at present working as a teacher at Government Girls High School, City Chowk Jammu.

Teachers from 72 countries participated in this Olympiad which gave a wonderful opportunity to teachers to assess their skills and get celebrated for it.

It lays emphasis on developing pedagogical skills and letting teachers discover their innate desire to rise above their level of teaching.