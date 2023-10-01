Dr Andrabi inaugurates Emperos Collective at Rajbagh

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today inaugurated Emperos Collective, a luxurious haven at Rajbagh Srinagar.

A statement said that established by businessman Ubaid Wani. Emperos is a novel lifestyle avenue comprising five distinct verticals, a Salon, a Med-Spa, a Bistro, an OOve-Bake Shop, and a Pret Couture, each meticulously curated to provide an unparalleled experience for discerning travellers as well as locals. Equipped with the latest gadgets and technological grandeur, Emperos Collective blends science with luxury to offer a holistic wellness journey.

"Emperos Collective is a venture where Kashmiri tradition blends with modernity and style. It is a celebration of empowerment. Director at Emperos, Naseema Abdul Rashid Wani and Asra Wani represent women's emancipation and innovation. Such ventures testify to the fact that new Kashmir thinks and dreams ahead of the times", said Dr Andrabi after the inauguration.

She said that in a place where more than a crore tourists visit within eight months, such enterprises are inevitable.