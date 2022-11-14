Dr Andrabi meets CCI Jammu delegation

Jammu, Nov 14: The chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today met the delegations of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu (CCI-Jammu) and All Migrant (Displaced) PM/Non-PM package employees at Jammu.
She discussed issues related to the business sector promotion in Jammu with the delegation of CCIJ and listened to the opinion of business leaders.
Dr Andrabi assured them of all help at the UT government level by discussing the issues with the LG. The displaced PM package delegation submitted a memorandum to Dr Andrabi in which they pleaded for favours from the government.
After a patient hearing, Dr Andrabi consoled the disturbed boys and girls and assured them that she will take up the issue with the Lt Governor for redressal of the problems.