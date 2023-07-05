Dr Digra posted as DC Income Tax Jammu

Jammu, July 5: Dr Mohnish Digra, an officer of Indian Revenue Service (IRS-2017) has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (DCIT) Jammu. An order by the Income Tax Department (NWR) Chandigarh office was recently issued in this regard.
Currently, he is working as Deputy Commissioner (Investigation) Himachal Pradesh with twin charges of Shimla and Parwanoo jurisdictions. Earlier, he has served as Assistant Commissioner, Amritsar and Deputy Commissioner (Investigation) Panipat and Faridabad (Haryana).
An Alumnus of K C Public School and Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Dr. Mohnish belongs to Jammu and is son of Dr Nasib Chand Digra, former Principal and HoD Surgery, Government Medical College Jammu.