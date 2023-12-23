Dr Jitendra commends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event for inclusive development

Kathua, Dec 23: Union Minister of State Ministry of Science and Technology, Earth Science and PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, today commended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra for ensuring inclusive development of rural and urban parts of Jammu and Kashmir with tremendous success.

Dr Jitendra stated this while taking part in a VBSY event held at D.A.V School in Kathua.

Addressing a diverse audience, Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated the underlying purpose of the nationwide yatra, conceptualised by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, emphasizing its role in fostering inclusive growth across India. He underscored the government’s commitment towards ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every individual, leaving no one behind in the country’s development trajectory.

Highlighting the significance of collective participation, Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047 hinges upon active engagement from all segments of society. He stressed the pivotal role played by stakeholders in uplifting marginalized and underprivileged communities through various government initiatives and programs.

Dr Jitendra Singh also pointed out the remarkable developmental strides witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir. With visionary leadership at the helm, the resurgence of the Shahpur Kandi project stands as a testament to the government’s commitment. Once completed, this project is poised to revolutionize the water supply in the Kandi belt of the twin districts of Kathua and Samba, promising significant socio-economic changes.

He further highlighted the region’s accelerated pace of progress post-revocation of Article 370.

During the event, Dr Jitendra Singh presented keys to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and distributed gas stoves among the beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala scheme, affirming the government’s dedication towards improving lives through targeted welfare schemes.

The event marked a significant step in reaffirming government’s resolve to ensure holistic development and inclusive growth across all sections of society, aligning with the aspirations of a robust and prosperous India.

Later, Dr Jitendra Singh attended a symposium on the theme “Women at Workplace: Issues & Challenges,” organised by GDC Kathua in collaboration with Professor D.K Rampal Memorial Trust.

In an insightful and forward-thinking session, the Union Minister of State engaged in a comprehensive discourse, shedding light on the multifaceted landscape of challenges faced by women in professional settings.

The Union Minister underscored the importance of fostering an environment conducive to equal opportunities, recognizing invaluable contributions that women make in diverse sectors of the economy.