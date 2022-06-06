Dr Jitendra convenes joint meeting of administrative training institutes

He called upon the CTIs to prepare an institutional interactive curriculum and come forward to involve other training institutions in the contry in this endeavour.

Dr Jitendra stressed on specialised training faculty from different strata and the inclusion of more women faculty members among other issues. He also floated the idea of having visiting resident professors for the institutes.

The Union Minister said that the CTIs should work with more cohesion and an integrated approach in order to try to learn and benefit from each other’s expertise.

Dr Jitendra said that the era of generalisation was over and there was a need for a role-specific module and panel to impart a citizen-centric delivery mechanism, which was the core of all governance models. He also called for increased use of technology in learning and training modules.