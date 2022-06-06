Dr Jitendra convenes joint meeting of administrative training institutes

New Delhi, June 6: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday convened a joint meeting attended by senior officials of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) and Central Training Institutes (CTIs) like Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and CBI Academy.
Addressing the participants in the meeting, Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, proposed integrated training modules in governance for Central Training Institutions.
He called upon the CTIs to prepare an institutional interactive curriculum and come forward to involve other training institutions in the contry in this endeavour.
Dr Jitendra stressed on specialised training faculty from different strata and the inclusion of more women faculty members among other issues. He also floated the idea of having visiting resident professors for the institutes.
The Union Minister said that the CTIs should work with more cohesion and an integrated approach in order to try to learn and benefit from each other’s expertise.
Dr Jitendra said that the era of generalisation was over and there was a need for a role-specific module and panel to impart a citizen-centric delivery mechanism, which was the core of all governance models. He also called for increased use of technology in learning and training modules.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s penchant for governance reforms, Dr Jitendra added that in this transformation, CTIs would have a huge role to play in training and shaping the officers for the execution of the tasks throughout their careers.
Dwelling on the theme of Integration, he said that the Indian Institute of Public Administration, IIPA had established a Mission-Karmayogi Resource Cell at IIPA and was working in close coordination with National Capacity Building Commission, LBSNAA and other central training institutions (CTIs).
The Union Minister assured all CTIs to look into the issues of shortage of faculty and at the same time advised them to become financially self-sustainable.
He said that the aim of “Mission Karmayogi” was to impart a futuristic vision to civil services which could effectively determine the roadmap for the next 25 years and shape the Century India of 2047.