Dr Jitendra launches 'unmanned driverless' vehicle facility, interacts with startups

Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, keenly listened to the experience of the young Startups, engaged in unmanned vehicle navigation projects and suggested that they should be linked with industry for further sustenance and growth.

The Minister also appreciated that IIT Hyderabad established a new Post Graduation course of M Tech in “Smart Mobility”, which is the first-of-its-kind in India. He said that he was glad to know that the Ministry of Science & Technology played a role in promoting this visionary and futuristic initiative in India, which was going to be of global relevance in the years to come.