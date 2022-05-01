Dr Jitendra meets Indian startups, students in Berlin

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is part of the Prime Minister's official delegation, soon after his arrival in Berlin met Indian StartUps, students and young professionals and held nearly a two-hour-long interaction with them.
Dr Jitendra, who is the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides; MoS PMO Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, appealed to them to avail various fellowships, joint training programmes and professional options initiated by the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He told the Indian students, some of whom are doing Post Doc, doctoral and Master's degrees, to avail of wonderful new opportunities back home to do cutting-edge research in Science, Technology and Innovation.
He mentioned that those students doing Post Doc assignments there and would like to return could apply for Ramanuja Fellowships by the Department of Science and Technology for researchers in all areas and Ramalinga Swamy Fellowships by the Department of Biotechnology for researchers in Biotechnology, Health Sciences, Agricultural Sciences.
The Union Minister said that both these fellowships would provide immediate placement of three years, which could be extended by another two years. He added that this was an adequate period to prove one’s worth and get absorbed in an academic or research organisation in India.
Dr Jitendra was in Berlin to hold consultations with their German counterparts as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first leg of tour to Germany at the invitation of Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany.
He also pointed out that DST offered INSPIRE fellowships, at various levels, which included both doctoral and post-doctoral. “This is a five year assignment in an academic organisation, where one can take academic and research assignments,” he said.
Dr Jitendra also underlined that Indo-German Science & Technology Centre (IGSTC) offered few fellowships like Paired Fellowships (young scientists in India and Germany need to make a Pair), Women in Science, Education and Research (WISER) – for placement of women researchers in ongoing projects and Industrial fellowships – to provide exposure to Indian students in German industrial ecosystem.
Moreover, the Minister informed that India and Germany had bilateral programmes with a number of German organisations, including the Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF), German Academic Exchange Programme (DAAD), and German Research Foundation (DFG).
He said these programmes would provide opportunities for 3-5 years research collaboration between Indian and German organisations. “If someone is currently working in a German organisation and his or her Professor has a collaborative project under any of these programmes, one can get an opportunity to work with Indian organisations, while you are still working in Germany,” he stated.
Similarly, Dr Jitendra Singh flagged other opportunities like VAJRA, GIAN, SPARC and said that under these programmes, inter-institutional activities were developed between Indian and collaborative institutes and participation of young students were encouraged in all these activities.
“Two other schemes are ICMR International Fellowships – for Medical Students and ICAR International Fellowships – for Agriculture Students. Our Science Counsellor in Germany is actively involved in dialogue with the Indian student community, through the Indian Students in Germany (ISG), an initiative of the Embassy of India. The Embassy maintains a database of Indian students and researchers in Germany to reach out to them,” the Union Minister said.