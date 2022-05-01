Dr Jitendra meets Indian startups, students in Berlin

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is part of the Prime Minister's official delegation, soon after his arrival in Berlin met Indian StartUps, students and young professionals and held nearly a two-hour-long interaction with them.

Dr Jitendra, who is the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides; MoS PMO Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, appealed to them to avail various fellowships, joint training programmes and professional options initiated by the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He told the Indian students, some of whom are doing Post Doc, doctoral and Master's degrees, to avail of wonderful new opportunities back home to do cutting-edge research in Science, Technology and Innovation.