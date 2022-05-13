Dr Jitendra, Shekhawat review status of Ujh Multipurpose Project

As per the statement, the meeting was co-chaired by Dr Jitendra Singh and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Among others, Union Secretary Jal Shakti Ministry also attended the meeting.

After several rounds of meetings in the last few years, Central Water Commission did a detailed techno-economic review of the project and the revised proposal was accepted in the 148th TAC meeting held in January 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs. 11,907.77 crore. The expected timeline of completion of the project is about 6 years and once completed, the project will store around 781 Million Cubic meters of waters of river Ujh (a tributary of river Ravi).