Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates J&K Bank's ATM in Kathua

Srinagar: J&K Bank today dedicated an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for the public at District Hospital Kathua.

The Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated the ATM in the presence of the Bank's General Manager and Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar and Principal GMC (Kathua) Dr Surinder K Attri.

Others present on the occasion included Administrative Secretary (H&M Education J&K) Bhupinder Kumar, DC (Kathua) Rakesh Minhas, Vice Chairman DDC Kathua Raghunandan Singh Babloo, CGM Nabard Bhallamudi Sridhar, Zonal Head (Kathua) Sanjeev Kumar, Cluster Head Kathua Vinay Gupta and a gathering of valuable customers, attendants and bank officials.

Expressing gratitude to J&K Bank for commissioning the ATM in hospital premises, Dr Jitendra Singh spoke about the positive role of the Bank as a socially conscious economic institution of Jammu and Kashmir. He advised the public to avail of various schemes of the Bank for their financial upliftment.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also advised the bank and the GMC to look into the possibility of automation of medical services in the hospital to ease patients visiting the hospital.