Dr Jitendra Singh proposes integrated Aroma Dairy Entrepreneurship for J&K

Singh said that the Aroma Mission -- also popularly referred to as “Lavender or Purple Revolution” -- has started from J&K and transformed the lives of farmers who are able to grow lavender, make a lucrative profit and improve their lives.

He said the efforts of CSIR-IIIM are laudable as they have introduced the crop native to Europe in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri in J&K.

Aroma Mission was launched by the CSIR in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of improving farmers’ livelihood.

Apart from providing planting material, distillation units are provided to farmers who are trained in the extraction. And many of them have become entrepreneurs as lavender oil is quite sought after, the statement said.

Besides lavender, many high value aromatic and medicinal cash crops have been introduced by the CSIR in J&K. It is now being expanded as Aroma Mission Phase II, and also floriculture mission has been recently launched. This will fetch the much-needed transformation in the lives of farmers and women, it added.