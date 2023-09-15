Drive against encroachers of Evacuee properties will be intensified: Custodian General

Custodian Evacuee Property Kashmir, Deputy Custodian (HQ), Ex. Engineer E.P Department J&K along with Field Staff also accompanied the Custodian General J&K during the tour.

During the visit of Evacuee property flats, Convention Centres/ Marriage Halls and Shopping Complex Hyderpora Srinagar, various delegations of tenants met the Custodian General J&K with their demands which were redressed on the spot and directions were passed to Custodian Kashmir for redressal of other genuine demands of the tenants within shortest possible time. The Custodian General also took a review meeting of Officers/ Officials of Evacuee Property Department Kashmir in his office chamber at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar.