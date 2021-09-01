DRPSCI holds meetings on implementation of PMEGP Scheme

Srinagar: The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry (DRPSCI), which is on two day study visit to valley, held separate meetings with representatives of the Punjab National Bank, Central Bank and J&K Bank; and representatives of NHPC, Power Grid Corporation, IOCL at Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Srinagar.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee was headed by its Chairman, Dr K Keshava Rao, the Member of Parliament.

The committee discussed implementation of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) which is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Micro Small Medium Enterprise (MSME). The scheme is implemented by KVIC which is the nodal agency at National Level and KVIB at state level and by DICs in Districts. At the onset, HoDs of the Banks gave presentations about the present status of their banks and targets achieved.

The Parliament Standing Committee discussed the effective implementation of PMEGP, it’s evaluation and monitoring mechanism besides the role of financial institutions, nodal agencies, state governments. It also deliberated about units assisted during 2020-21 for setting up of new projects under PMEGP along with estimated employment generated and marginal money distributed.

The Committee asked about the impact of Covid -19 pandemic in J&K on the projects set up under PMEGP. The Committee made various observations during the meetings and also made recommendations to financial institutions regarding the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme under Micro Small Medium Enterprise (MSME).

During the meeting with NHPC, Power Grid Corporation, IOCL and officers of Ministry of Power, Petroleum, and Natural Gas and other officers, the Committee held discussion on the status of prescribed 25% procurement from MSEs from PSEs under the public procurement policy.