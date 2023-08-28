DRS organises workshop to empower SHGs for sustaining SBM in J&K

Jammu, Aug 28: A one-day workshop was organized for Self Help Groups (SHGs) at Panchayat Bhavan, Jammu by Directorate of Rural Sanitation (DRS), Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
The workshop was a part of the ongoing sustainable Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBM-G) campaign to acquaint these groups with the necessary knowledge and skills to contribute effectively to spread awareness on cleanliness and sanitation in their areas.
The workshop aimed to train SHGs of JKSRLM as Master Trainers in different components of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) to sustain the status of ODF Plus Model already achieved by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from numerous SHGs across the UT of J&K. SHGs in Jammu division attended the workshop in person while SHGs from Kashmir division attended the workshop through Video Conference (VC).
The participants were treated to a comprehensive agenda that covered topics ranging from Solid Waste Management (SWM), Grey Water Management (GWM), Home Composting Methods (HH), Community Level Composting Methods (CLC), Plastic Waste Management (PWM), Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) and Zero Waste to behaviour change communication strategies.
The workshop aimed not only to educate the attendees about the importance of maintaining cleanliness but also to provide them with practical tools to spread awareness in their respective areas. The workshop commenced with an opening address by Director Rural Sanitation, J&K Charandeep Singh, highlighting the importance of community-driven initiatives and collective efforts in realizing the objectives of the post ODF plus model status under Swachh Bharat Mission Phase-II in the UT. He highlighted the role of SHGs in creating an impact on the Swachh Bharat Mission in the UT.