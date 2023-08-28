DRS organises workshop to empower SHGs for sustaining SBM in J&K

The workshop was a part of the ongoing sustainable Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBM-G) campaign to acquaint these groups with the necessary knowledge and skills to contribute effectively to spread awareness on cleanliness and sanitation in their areas.

The workshop aimed to train SHGs of JKSRLM as Master Trainers in different components of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) to sustain the status of ODF Plus Model already achieved by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from numerous SHGs across the UT of J&K. SHGs in Jammu division attended the workshop in person while SHGs from Kashmir division attended the workshop through Video Conference (VC).